(WSYR-TV) — With the regular season in the books, the Section 3 Basketball Selection Committee has released its brackets for the 2022 Section 3 Tournament.

Class AA

West Genesee nabbed the top spot with a 19-1 record in the regular season. Liverpool and CBA, both 17-3, have the remaining byes into the quarterfinals.

Class A

The Spartans of New Hartford are the top see in class A after going 18-2. Meanwhile, Fulton (15-4) is the other team in the class to receive a bye.

Class B

In the biggest class in Section 3, two teams finished the regular season 19-1, but the selection committee gave the no. 1 overall seed to Chittenango. That means Lowville comes in as the 2 seed.

Class C

Tully is the 1 seed after posting a 19-1 record. They’ll play the winner of LaFayette and Sandy Creek Saturday. West Canada Valley, who also finished the regular season 19-1, is the 2 seed and will play the winner of Thousand Islands and Fabius-Pompey on Saturday.

Class D

Three teams had 1 or fewer losses this season in Class D. Sackets Harbor was able to gain the selection committee’s favor for the second seed, which dropped Cincinnatus to the three seed. Hamilton who is the lone unbeaten team in the entire section hopes to not throw away their shot at a sectional championship as the top overall seed.