Section III Athletics approves Spring 2021 Sectionals

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the format of the 2021 Spring Sectional Championships.

“We established a goal at the end of last school year to do everything in our power to ensure that our Spring sport athletes wouldn’t be denied an opportunity to compete for a Sectional Championship two years in a row,” said Executive Director John Rathbun.

The plan was approved yesterday by the Section III Executive Committee. The following guiding principles grounded the decision-making process: