Section III Athletics approves Spring 2021 Sectionals

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Section III Athletics of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the format of the 2021 Spring Sectional Championships.

“We established a goal at the end of last school year to do everything in our power to ensure that our Spring sport athletes wouldn’t be denied an opportunity to compete for a Sectional Championship two years in a row,” said Executive Director John Rathbun.

The plan was approved yesterday by the Section III Executive Committee. The following guiding principles grounded the decision-making process:

  • Seeding meetings to take place on June 6th for all sports. Sectionals will start the week of June 7th.
  • A single-elimination tournament will be completed by June 12th (rain date June 13th).
  • There will be no change to the team qualifying standards for sectional participation.
  • This year only, some classes may be split for tournament purposes if the entrees exceed 16 teams.
  • All games, including semi-finals and finals, will be played at the higher-seed school.
  • Spectators: In accordance with NYSDOH guidance, responsible parties must be limit spectators to no more than two spectators per player and/or capacity is limited to no more than 50% of the maximum occupancy for a particular venue. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance.
  • There will ne no admission fee for the Spring 2021 Sectional events.

