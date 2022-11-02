SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Boys Class AA

The C-NS boys soccer team won its first Section III Class AA title since 2015, defeating West Genesee 1-0 in overtime. Dante Melfi scored the game-winning goal for the Northstars.

Boys Class B

Skaneateles won its third straight Section III championship, shutting out Marcellus 2-0. John Phillips and Heschel Eidel scored in the win for the Lakers.

Boys Class D

Fabius-Pompey knocked off MPH 1-0 to win its first Section III title since 2010. Dana Ingersoll Jr. scored in the second half to lift the Falcons past the Trojans.

Girls Class AA

The F-M girls continued their dominance, knocking off West Genesee 2-0 for their 4th straight Section III championship. Morgan Goodman and Ashley Seidberg scored for the Hornets in the win.