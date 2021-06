Section III Championship Scoreboard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The high school sports season came to a close on Saturday with 20 teams being crowned Section III Champions.

Here is a breakdown by sport of each Section III Champ:

Boys Lacrosse

Class A

Baldwinsville – 14

West Genesee – 7

Class B

F-M – 21

ESM – 5

Class C

Jamesville-DeWitt – 15

CBA – 8

Class D

Westhill – 20

LaFayette – 13



Girls Lacrosse

Class A

C-NS – 12

Baldwinsville – 11 2OTs

Class B

Auburn – 19

F-M – 8

Class C

Jamesville-DeWitt – 10

Fulton – 7

Class D

Skaneateles – 14

Westhill – 6



Baseball

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 13

West Genesee – 7

Class A

CBA – 2

Auburn – 0

Class B-1

Camden – 11

Homer – 9

Class B-2

Skaneateles – 3

Holland Patent – 1

Class C-1

Cooperstown – 4

Port Byron – 3

Class C-2

Beaver River – 8

West Canada Valley – 2

Class D

Poland – 11

DeRuyter – 3

Softball

Class AA

C-NS – 7

Liverpool – 4

Class A

Auburn – 7

Jamesville-DeWitt – 6

Class B

Marcellus – 10

Oneida – 2

Class C

Pulaski – 18

Cooperstown – 0

Class D

Bishop Ludden – 11

Poland – 8