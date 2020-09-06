Section III expected to vote on athletics this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NYSPHSAA released its guidance for high school sports return on Friday. The 41-page document outlines the conditions in which teams can participate this fall.

Low and moderate risk sports are still the only ones allowed to play games as of now, while high risk sports (football, volleyball) can only practice.

While the question of “how?” has been answered, the next question is, “Do we want to?”.

Each section and school district has the right to decide whether to play sports or not. Section III is set to vote on several options for high school sports this season. Schools could play as currently scheduled under the guidelines, delay the start date or even postpone football and volleyball to the spring or all activity until next year.

Already in the state of New York, Section I and Section VIII have made changes. Section I has delayed sports until September 29th and Section VIII has postponed all activities until January 2021.

Fayetteville-Manlius Director of Athletics Scott Sugar is one of the many AD’s in Central New York having to decide what to do for the students in their school district. He has been involved in F-M’s plan to reopen school and understands the decision for different districts with many factors to consider.

“Athletics is a very important part, but we’re a very small important part. We need to find our place and that’s different in every school district. Especially when we get into the financial side of it and what schools are paying for PPE.,” said Sugar. “I kinda have a feeling where we would like to vote but you don’t know what the masses will say. We’re part of a section, we’re part of a great league in the Salt City Athletic Conference and we’ll proceed for what’s best for the F-M students and the students in Section III.”

Sugar has not seen the ballot with the proposed options to vote for, but he expects “anything is on the table”. It will be one vote per school and the Section III executive committee is expected to go over the results on Friday, September 11th.