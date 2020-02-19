Section III high school basketball brackets released

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high school basketball regular season has come to an end in Central New York, and teams found out on Wednesday who they would be playing in the sectional tournament.

The boys’ seeding was determined by a points system. Teams earned points throughout the year based on who they played and who they beat, the seedings were determined by what school had the most points.

Opening round matchups for the boys Section III tournament:

Class AA

#9 Rome Free Academy vs. #8 Henninger (Winner plays #1 West Genesee)

#5 Auburn vs. #4 Baldwinsville

#6 Nottingham vs. #3 Bishop Ludden

#10 Liverpool vs. #7 Utica Proctor (Winner plays #2 Corcoran)

Class A

#9 Syracuse Academy of Science vs. #8 Bishop Grimes (Winner plays #1 Whitesboro)

#12 Carthage vs. #5 Central Square (Winner plays #4 CBA)

#11 Indian River vs. #6 New Hartford (Winner plays #3 East Syracuse-Minoa)

#10 Watertown vs. #7 Fulton (Winner plays #2 Jamesville-DeWitt)

Class B

#17 Mexico vs. #16 Camden (Winner plays #1 Lowville)

#9 Westhill vs. #8 Cazenovia

#13 Mt. Markham vs. #4 V.V.S.

#12 Holland Patent vs. #5 Marcellus

#18 Oneida vs. #15 Institute of Technology (Winner plays #2 Solvay)

#10 Jordan-Elbridge vs. #7 Skaneateles

#11 Central Valley Academy vs. #6 Clinton

#19 Hannibal vs. #14 Homer (Winner plays #3 General Brown)

Class C

#17 Tully vs. #16 Westmoreland (Winner plays #1 Weedsport)

#9 Cato-Meridian vs. #8 Utica Academy of Science

#13 Pulaski vs. #4 Frankfort-Schuyler

#12 Thousand Islands vs. #5 Onondaga

#15 Waterville vs. #2 Cooperstown

#10 LaFayette vs. #7 Herkimer

#14 South Lewis vs. #3 West Canada Valley

#11 Sherburne-Earlville vs. #6 Beaver River

Class D

#16 Belleville-Henderson vs. #1 DeRuyter

#9 Sackets Harbor vs. #8 Oriskany

#13 Brookfield vs. #4 Hamilton

#12 Manlius-Pebble Hill vs. #5 Copenhagen

#15 LaFargeville vs. #2 Lyme

#10 New York Mills vs. #7 McGraw

#14 Remsen vs. #3 Old Forge

#11 Madison vs. #6 Faith Heritage

To view the boys’ brackets click here.

For the girls’ tournament, the seeding was determined by the teams’ record against schools in the NYSPHSAA, and not their overall record.

If there was a tie, the following tiebreakers determined the higher seed.

Head-to-head records Record within the class

Below are the girls high school basketball Section III brackets.

Opening round matchups:

Class AA:

#5 Rome Free Academy vs. #4 Nottingham (Winner plays #1 Baldwinsville)

#6 Fayetteville-Manlius vs. #3 West Genesee

#7 Auburn vs. #2 Cicero-North Syracuse

Class A:

#9 Fulton vs. #8 Indian River (Winner plays #1 CBA)

#5 Whitesboro vs. #4 Cortland

#11 East Syracuse-Minoa vs. #6 New Hartford (Winner plays #3 Central Square)

#10 Oswego vs. #7 Bishop Ludden (Winner plays #2 Jamesville-DeWitt)

Class B:

#17 Solvay vs. #16 Holland Patent (Winner plays #1 Oneida)

#9 Cazenovia vs. #8 Lowville

#21 Canastota vs. #12 Chittenango (Winner plays #5 VVS)

#20 Clinton vs. #13 Bishop Grimes (Winner plays #4 Adirondack)

#19 Notre Dame vs. #14 CVA (Winner plays #3 Marcellus)

#22 Skaneateles vs. #11 General Brown (Winner plays #6 Syracuse Academy of Science)

#23 Hannibal vs. #10 Westhill (Winner plays #7 Mt. Markham)

#18 Camden vs. #15 Homer (Winner plays #2 South Jefferson)

Class C:

#9 Frankfort-Schuyler vs. #8 Lafayette (Winner plays #1 Weedsport)

#12 Sherburne-Earlville vs. #5 Thousand Islands

#13 Tully vs. #4 West Canada

#14 Westmoreland vs. #3 Cooperstown

#11 Little Falls vs. #6 Waterville

#10 Pulaski vs. #7 Port Byron (Winner plays #2 Onondaga)

Class D:

#9 New York Mills vs. #8 Sandy Creek (Winner plays #1 Brookfield)

#12 DeRuyter vs. #5 Poland

#13 Stockbridge Valley vs. #4 Lyme

#11 LaFargeville vs. #6 Madison (Winner plays #3 Copenhagen)

#10 Watertown IHC vs. #7 McGraw (Winner Plays #2 Hamilton)

To view the girls’ bracket click here.

First round games begin on Thursday, February 20.

More from NewsChannel 9: