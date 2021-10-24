Section III High School Football Brackets Released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Here is a look by each class of the seedings for the Section III football postseason:
Class AA
1. C-NS
2. Corcoran
3. Baldwinsville
4. Liverpool
5. Utica Proctor
6. RFA
7. Henninger
8. Nottingham
Class A
1. Indian River
2. F-M
3. Whitesboro
4. West Genesee
5. Carthage
6. CBA
7. Central Square
8. Auburn
Class B
1. New Hartford
2. Homer
3. V.V.S
4. Syracuse ITC
5. Camden
6. Marcellus
7. Central Valley Academy
8. Westhill
Class C
1. Skaneateles
2. General Brown
3. Bishop Ludden
4. Holland Patent
5. Cazenovia
6. Little Falls
7. Southern Hills
8. Canastota
Class D
1. Dolgeville
2. Adirondack
3. Waterville
4. Cato-Meridian
5. Herkimer
6. Sandy Creek
7. Utica-Notre Dame
8. Onondaga
8-Man
1. Morrisville-Eaton
2. Weedsport
3. West Canada Valley
4. South Lewis
5. New York Mills
6. Thousand Islands
7. Sauquoit Valley
8. Bishop Grimes
Independent
1. Mexico
2. Pulaski
3. Hannibal
4. PSLA at Fowler