Section III High School Football Brackets Released

Here is a look by each class of the seedings for the Section III football postseason:

Class AA
1. C-NS
2. Corcoran
3. Baldwinsville
4. Liverpool
5. Utica Proctor
6. RFA
7. Henninger
8. Nottingham

Class A
1. Indian River
2. F-M
3. Whitesboro
4. West Genesee
5. Carthage
6. CBA
7. Central Square
8. Auburn

Class B
1. New Hartford
2. Homer
3. V.V.S
4. Syracuse ITC
5. Camden
6. Marcellus
7. Central Valley Academy
8. Westhill

Class C
1. Skaneateles
2. General Brown
3. Bishop Ludden
4. Holland Patent
5. Cazenovia
6. Little Falls
7. Southern Hills
8. Canastota

Class D
1. Dolgeville
2. Adirondack
3. Waterville
4. Cato-Meridian
5. Herkimer
6. Sandy Creek
7. Utica-Notre Dame
8. Onondaga

8-Man
1. Morrisville-Eaton
2. Weedsport
3. West Canada Valley
4. South Lewis
5. New York Mills
6. Thousand Islands
7. Sauquoit Valley
8. Bishop Grimes

Independent
1. Mexico
2. Pulaski
3. Hannibal
4. PSLA at Fowler

