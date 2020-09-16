Section IV decides to postpone all fall sports until the spring

(WSYR-TV) — Section IV of New York State Public High School Athletic Association will postpone all fall sports until the spring of 2021.
The decision was made “in the interest of students’ health and safety, as well as, recognizing the financial stress on individual School Districts caused by cuts in the New York State aid to education,” according to a statement released by the Executive Board.
Section IV encompasses school districts in New York’s Southern Tier, including most of Cayuga County districts, Tompkins, Cortland, and Chenango counties.
These sports are rescheduled to begin March 1, 2021.
