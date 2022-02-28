Update (February 28, 2022) — Two high school wrestlers from Homer have won the Division II State Championships in their weight class. This is the first time Homer has won the state championships since 1967.

Talan Hubbard won the 110 lb. NYSPHSAA Championship and Sam Sorenson won the 215 lb. NYSPHSAA Championship.

When they returned to Homer on Sunday, they were greeted with a vehicle parade by the high school. You can see the parade in the player above. Congratulations, Talan and Sam!

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s down to the semifinals at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling State Championships in Albany. Six area grapplers have advanced to the semis on Saturday.

Division I

138 pounds – George Oroudjov (Ithaca)

189 pounds – Kole Mulhauser (Central Square)

Division II

110 pounds – Talan Hubbard (Homer)

110 pounds – Aidan Shufelt (Groton)

126 pounds – Trey Kimball (Camden)

215 pounds – Sam Sorenson (Homer)

You can watch the championships on the NFHS Network or follow along at the link below:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1645851975252&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FBracketViewer.jsp&twSessionId=vtdslarujm