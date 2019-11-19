Closings
Six Liverpool HS students sign National Letters of Intent

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Six Liverpool High School students signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday:

• Cole Hildmann – Newberry College (boy’s lacrosse)
• Kyle Caves – Le Moyne College (boy’s lacrosse)
• Jenna Schulz – North Carolina State (cross country/track & field)
• Aaron Sisto – Delaware State (baseball)
• Kobe Stenson – Siena College (baseball)
• Jessica Testone – Le Moyne College (swimming & diving)

