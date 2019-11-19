Six Liverpool HS students sign National Letters of Intent

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Six Liverpool High School students signed National Letters of Intent on Tuesday:
• Cole Hildmann – Newberry College (boy’s lacrosse)
• Kyle Caves – Le Moyne College (boy’s lacrosse)
• Jenna Schulz – North Carolina State (cross country/track & field)
• Aaron Sisto – Delaware State (baseball)
• Kobe Stenson – Siena College (baseball)
• Jessica Testone – Le Moyne College (swimming & diving)
More from NewsChannel 9:
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App