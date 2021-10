CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles finished off a perfect regular season on Thursday night, edging Chittenango 1-0.

With 1:07 left to play in the first half, senior Owen Cheney slid one to the back of the net for the only goal of the game. It was Cheney’s 21st goal of the season.

Skaneateles, the #1 ranked team in the state in Class B, wraps up a perfect 14-0 regular season. Chittenango drops to 11-5-1.