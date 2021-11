MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles boys soccer team are back-to-back state champions after beating Bath 2-1 in an overtime thriller in the Class B State Championship Sunday.

Lakers senior Jack Phillips scored the winning goal in overtime.

“It really is a testament to these group of guys. They battled through what we battled through,” said head coach Aaron Moss.

Moss wraps up his coaching career with three state titles in the last ten seasons at Skaneateles.