Skaneateles Lakers Head Football Coach Joe Sindoni resigns

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Over the last decade Joe Sindoni has helped turned the Skaneateles Lakers into a powerhouse football program in Section III. Tuesday, Sindoni decided it was time to step away, resigning as the Lakers head coach.

In eight seasons as the head coach at Skaneateles, Sindoni compiled a record of 59-14, helping guide the Lakers to the NYSPHSAA State Championship in 2017.

Sindoni told NewsChannel 9 that the decision was very difficult, but he now plans on spending his time in the Fall watching his son play high school football.

This past season, Skaneateles won the Section III Class C Championship, finishing nine and one.