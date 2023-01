AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles skated to a 6-0 win on Tuesday night at Casey Park over Route 20 rival Auburn.

Henry Major led the way with a hat trick. Jack Torrey added two goals in the win for the Lakers.

Skaneateles (11-3) will look for its fourth straight win on Friday night at home against New Hartford. Auburn (1-11-1) is back in action on Thursday at Oswego.