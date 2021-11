Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles took down General Brown 35-14 in the Section III Class C championship inside the Carrier Dome Saturday. This is the Lakers third section championship in the past five seasons.

Skaneateles quarterback James Musso and running back Grasyon Brunelle combined for 331 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Skaneateles will play the Section IV champion Chenango Forks next Saturday at Vestal High School in the state quarterfinal.