DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Tully girls volleyball team beat Mount Markham in four sets Saturday afternoon to win the Section III Class C Championship.

Tully finishes the season unbeaten at 22-0.

In other Section III Finals:

New Hartford defeated Whitesboro for the Class A Championship.

Lowville defeated VVS for the Class B Championship.

Sandy Creek defeated Fabius-Pompey for the Class D Championship.