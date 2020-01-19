Tully’s Brooke Rauber wins USATF Cross Country Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA (WSYR-TV) – Brooke Rauber has added another accolade to her historic career. The Tully junior, and former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week, won a USATF Cross Country Championship on Saturday.

Rauber competed in the junior women’s 6k finishing in 22:11.0, 36 seconds ahead of the competition. The U20 race featured other high schoolers and college freshmen.

Brooke Rauber finished in 1st place in the USA Junior National Champion 6k XC race in San Diego today with a time of 22:11.0. Brooke has earned a spot to represent the United States when they compete in British Columbia, Canada in February.#GOAT pic.twitter.com/QGiGvxgtfW — Tully Black Knights (@tully_athletics) January 18, 2020

Her win earns her a place with team USA to compete in the Pan Am Cross Country Cup Championships on February 29th in Canada. Rauber is a four time state champion and finished 7th at Nike Cross Country Nationals this past fall.

Finishing 7th in the junior race was another former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Justus Holden-Betts of Baldwinsville. Holden-Betts is currently a freshman cross country and distance runner at Syracuse.

Baldwinsville’s Justus Holden-Betts(left wearing 410) and Tully’s Brooke Rauber(right wearing 418) compete int he Junior Women’s 6k. (Courtesy of @USATF)

Former Orange Paige Stoner was second in the senior women’s 10k race finishing in 36:06.9.