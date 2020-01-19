Tully’s Brooke Rauber wins USATF Cross Country Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA (WSYR-TV) – Brooke Rauber has added another accolade to her historic career. The Tully junior, and former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week, won a USATF Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Rauber competed in the junior women’s 6k finishing in 22:11.0, 36 seconds ahead of the competition. The U20 race featured other high schoolers and college freshmen.
Her win earns her a place with team USA to compete in the Pan Am Cross Country Cup Championships on February 29th in Canada. Rauber is a four time state champion and finished 7th at Nike Cross Country Nationals this past fall.
Finishing 7th in the junior race was another former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Justus Holden-Betts of Baldwinsville. Holden-Betts is currently a freshman cross country and distance runner at Syracuse.
Former Orange Paige Stoner was second in the senior women’s 10k race finishing in 36:06.9.
