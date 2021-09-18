Week Two: Friday Night Fever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was another action packed Friday on the high school gridiron, as NewsChannel 9 brought you highlights from a dozen games.

Baldwinsville went on the road and knocked off Liverpool. The Bees are now 3-0. C-NS picked up an impressive win at home, rolling past Proctor.

Here is a full list of scores from the games we featured on the Friday Night Fever. If you would like to watch the highlights, click on the link above.

Class AA

Baldwinsville – 20

Liverpool – 14

C-NS – 33

Utica Proctor – 6



RFA – 30

Henninger – 24

Class A

ESM – 53

Fulton – 20

Indian River – 50

F-M – 21

Whitesboro – 23

Auburn – 6

Class B

Bishop Ludden – 30

Solvay – 7

Chittenango – 45

Westhill – 26

New Hartford – 48

Cortland – 6

Class D

Cato-Meridian – 16

Sandy Creek – 8

Other Scores:

PSLA at Fowler – 26

Port Byron/Union Springs – 0

Beaver River – 28

Oswego – 8