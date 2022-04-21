CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The game of lacrosse took a backseat on Wednesday night as the West Genesee and F-M girls lacrosse programs came together to raise money for the local charity On My Team16. Money raised on Wednesday went towards helping to fight pediatric cancer.

West Genesee would go on to win an 11-10 thriller over F-M. Courtney Reynolds helped to pace the Wildcats attack with four points. F-M’s Melanie Steigerwald and Ava Angello combined for ten points in the loss.

West Genesee improves to 6-2. F-M drops to 5-2 on the season.