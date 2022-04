CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In thrilling fashion the West Genesee girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 9-8 overtime win over Westhill on Thursday night.

Courtney Reynolds scored four goals, including the OT game-winner for the Wildcats. Grace Winkler led the way for the Warriors with five goals. West Genesee goalie Allie Hanlon stopped 16 shots in the win.

West Genny is back in action on Saturday at South Jefferson. Westhill will look to bounce back on Saturday at Baldwinsville.