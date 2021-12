EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys basketball team closed out 2021, with their 8th straight win to start the season. The Wildcats put four players in double figures, rolling to a 79-47 win at Bishop Grimes.

Sophomore Jordan Cain led the way with a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats. Deng Garang led the way for the Cobras with 16 points in the loss.

West Genesee has won 30 out of its last 32 games.