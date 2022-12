CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a rematch of last years Section III Division I title game, West Genesee skated past Baldwinsville on Wednesday night 6-1 in the Ice Breaker Championship game.

Will Schneid scored two goals and added an assist in the win for the Wildcats. Luke Beck finished with 24 saves in net for the West Genny.

West Genesee (3-0) returns to action at home next Thursday against Pittsford Sutherland. Baldwinsville (1-1) is at New Hartford on Saturday.