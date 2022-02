SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee Wildcats punched their ticket to the Section III Class AA final with a 50-49 win over Fayetteville-Manlius.

The Wildcats were led by Christian Cain who knocked down 12 points. Christian Amica added nine points.

West Genesee will face Liverpool next Sunday at SRC Arena.