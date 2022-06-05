SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill Warriors baseball team jumped out to 5-0, and held on defeating Oneonta 10-9 in the Class B State Quarterfinals.

With the game tied at 9 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Westhill freshman Anthony Sampo singled, driving in the winning run. Michael Madigan and Brady Richardson each had three RBI on the day for the Warriors.

Next up for Westhill, the Class B State Semifinals on Friday. The Warriors will face Schuylerville (Section II Champion) at Maine-Endwell High School.