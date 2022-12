SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys basketball team opened the season with an impressive 75-54 win at home over Syracuse Academy of Science.

Shawn Mayes led the Warriors attack, pouring in a game-high 23 points. Kameron Langdon added 15 points for Westhill in the win. Siraj Bey scored a team-high 16 points in the loss for the Atoms.

Westhill (1-0) returns to action on Friday at Solvay. SAS (1-1) will look to bounce back at Utica Academy of Science on Thursday.