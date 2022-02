SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys season came to an end on Wednesday night, falling at home to Central Valley Academy 61-58.

Luke Gilmartin paced the Warriors attack, scoring 20 points. Kam Langdon added 18 points for Westhill in the loss to CVA.

Westhill wraps up the year with an overall record of 17-5. Central Valley Academy advances to the Section III Class B semifinals to face top-seed Chittenango on Sunday.