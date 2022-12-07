SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys basketball team put up 32 points in the second quarter, cruising past PSLA at Fowler on Wednesday night 103-64.

Omar Robinson led the Warriors attack with 30 points. Kam Langdon chipped in 28 point and Shawn Mayes added 21 points for Westhill in the win. Spencer Wellington scored a game-high 32 points for the Falcons.

Westhill (4-0) returns to action next Tuesday at Corcoran. PSLA at Fowler will look to bounce back against Syracuse ITC on Friday at Corcoran.