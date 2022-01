SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After not playing a game in over two weeks, the Westhill boys basketball team picked up a 51-46 win over Cazenovia on Tuesday night.

Westhill freshman Omar Robinson led the Warriors with 19 points. AJ Rothfeld led all scorers with a game-high 20 for the Lakers in the loss.

Westhill improves to 5-2 on the season. Cazenovia drops to 3 and 7 this year.