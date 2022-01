SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Westhill boys basketball team knocked off neighborhood rival Bishop Ludden on Wednesday night 64 to 50.

Luke Gilmartin led the way for the Warriors, pouring a game-high 25 points. Shawn Mayes chipped in 14 points in the win for Westhill. Jaiden Holloman was the lone Gaelic Knight player in double figures with 17.

Westhill has now won seven out of its last eight games. Bishop Ludden drops its 5th straight, falling to 3-5 this season.