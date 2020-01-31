Westhill’s Jenna Larrabee joins the 1,000 point club in Warriors win

Westhill fans cheer on Jenna Larrabee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Westhill senior Jenna Larrabee entered Thursday night needing 18 points to reach the 1,000 point milestone. And she got.

The Warriors controlled the game all night long against Mexico on the way to a 71-26 win at home.

The Westhill Warriors swarm Larrabee after she reaches 1,000 points

Larrabee reached the milestone with under two minutes to play in the third quarter on a layup in the paint. She finished with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Five different Warriors reached double figures with Erica Gangemi getting to 12 points. Catherine Dadey, Jada Doss, and Mary Gibson each had 10.

Anyssia Ingersoll led Mexico with nine points.