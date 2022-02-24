CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In front of a packed house at Shove Park, West Genesee punched its ticket to the Section III Division I Championship Game, with a 4-0 shutout win over Syracuse.

With just over six seconds to play in the first period, Will Schneid scored his 32nd goal of the season to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

West Genesee broke the game open in the second, scoring three times. Liam Burns added a pair of goals for the Wildcats in the win over the Cougars. Dylan DeSena stopped 23 shots, picking up the shutout win.

West Genesee advances to the Section III Division I title game on Monday. The Wildcats will face the winner of Baldwinsville/Cazenovia at the Upstate Medical University Arena Monday night.