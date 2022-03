SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee Wildcats won their first section title since 2017 Monday evening beating Baldwinsville 2-1 in the Section III final.

The game was scoreless through the first period. Wildcats Jared Jaeger put West Genesee on the board with a power play goal. It was Ryan Considine with the game winner with four minutes to play in the second period.

This is the Wildcats fifth-straight win against Baldwinsville.