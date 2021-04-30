HOF’er Roberto Alomar banned by MLB; HOF will keep his plaque in Cooperstown

Roberto Alomar, center, and Bert Blyleven, newly elected members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, pose for photos with Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The National Baseball Hall of Fame, during a news conference in New York, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MLB hall-of-fame second baseman Roberto Alomar is in hot water after sexual misconduct allegations have been reviewed by the league.

Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, was presented findings from an independent law firm that believes there was a violation of league policies. As a result, Alomar has been placed on the ineligible list and is banned from working for any MLB or Minor League affiliate.

Here in Central New York, the Baseball Hall-of-Fame released a statement from the Chairman of the Board, Jane Forbes Clark saying they are disappointed in Alomar, but would not be taking away his hall-of-fame plaque.

“The National Baseball Hall of Fame was shocked and saddened to learn of the news being shared today about Roberto Alomar. When he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the Class of 2011, Alomar was an eligible candidate in good standing. His plaque will remain on display in the Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments in the game, and his enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time.” Chairman of the Board, Jane Forbes Clark

The Toronto Blue Jays also terminated their relationship with Alomar, who won two World Series titles with the franchise in the early ‘90s.