(WSYR-TV) — On the same day that Syracuse announced the injury to Jesse Edwards, effectively ending his season, Jim Boeheim joined the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday.

Boeheim discussed the nature of Edwards’ injury, who might replace Edwards in the lineup, and he looks ahead to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above. Orange Nation airs Monday-Friday on ESPN Syracuse from noon-3 p.m. It also streams on Cuse Sports Talk.