International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announces Class of 2021

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the members of the Class of 2021.
Men’s Modern Category
- Wladimir Klitschko
- Floyd Mayweather
- Andre Ward
Women’s Modern Category
- Laila Ali
- Ann Wolfe
Women’s Trailblazer Category
- Marian Trimiar
Non-Participant Category
- Dr. Margaret Goodman
Posthumous Inductees
Old Timer Category
- “The Springfield Rifle” Davey Moore
Women’s Trailblazer Category
- Jackie Tonawanda
Non-Participant Category
- Cut man Freddie Brown
- Manager/trainer Jackie McCoy
Observer Category
- Journalist George Kimball
- Television Executive Jay Larkin
Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
You can find biographies on the Class of 2021 members by clicking here.
“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2021 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy.
The Class of 2020 members will be honored with the Class of 2021 due to the 2020 Induction Weekend being cancelled.
The following are members of the Class of 2020:
- Bernard Hopkins
- Juan Manuel Marquez
- Shane Mosley
- Christy Martin
- Lucia Rijker
- Barbara Buttrick
- Frank Erne
- Paddy Ryan
- Lou DiBella
- Kathy Duva
- Dan Goossen
- Bernard Fernandez
- Thomas Hauser
The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 10 to June 13 in Canastota. There will be many events, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions, and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds.
The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events includes Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in nearby Verona.
For more information on events planned for the 2021 Induction Weekend, call 315-697-7095 or go to their website.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App