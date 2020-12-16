International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announces Class of 2021

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the members of the Class of 2021.

Men’s Modern Category

Wladimir Klitschko

Floyd Mayweather

Andre Ward

Women’s Modern Category

Laila Ali

Ann Wolfe

Women’s Trailblazer Category

Marian Trimiar

Non-Participant Category

Dr. Margaret Goodman

Posthumous Inductees

Old Timer Category

“The Springfield Rifle” Davey Moore

Women’s Trailblazer Category

Jackie Tonawanda

Non-Participant Category

Cut man Freddie Brown

Manager/trainer Jackie McCoy

Observer Category

Journalist George Kimball

Television Executive Jay Larkin

Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

You can find biographies on the Class of 2021 members by clicking here.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2021 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy.

The Class of 2020 members will be honored with the Class of 2021 due to the 2020 Induction Weekend being cancelled.

The following are members of the Class of 2020:

Bernard Hopkins

Juan Manuel Marquez

Shane Mosley

Christy Martin

Lucia Rijker

Barbara Buttrick

Frank Erne

Paddy Ryan

Lou DiBella

Kathy Duva

Dan Goossen

Bernard Fernandez

Thomas Hauser

The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 10 to June 13 in Canastota. There will be many events, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions, and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds.

The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events includes Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in nearby Verona.

For more information on events planned for the 2021 Induction Weekend, call 315-697-7095 or go to their website.