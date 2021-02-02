International Boxing Hall of Fame postponing June’s scheduled induction ceremony

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced Tuesday it would once again postpone June’s scheduled induction ceremony.

In a news release, the Boxing Hall of Fame said due to the many unknowns concerning the COVID-19 pandemic between now and June, the organization decided to move this year’s event to next June.

Now scheduled for June 9 to June 12 of 2022, the event will be called the Hall of Fame Weekend Trilogy and honor Hall of Fame class members for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Following last year’s Induction Weekend cancellation, the Hall of Fame recognizes the importance of pausing another round of induction celebrations. However, the world trilogy is synonymous with boxing and if there is one sport and one location that could have the perfect setting for an Induction Trilogy, it is the sport of boxing and the place is Canastota. Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy

“It is so important to honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame Weekend is known for, including the intermingling between celebrities and boxing fans, and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve,” continued Brophy.

The Class of 2020 includes the following:

Bernard Hopkins

Juan Manuel Marquez

“Sugar” Shane Mosley

Frank Erne

Paddy Ryan

Barbara Buttrick

Christy Martin

Lucia Rijiker

Lou DiBella

Kathy Duva

Dan Goossen

Bernard Fernandez

Thomas Hauser

The Class of 2021 includes the following:

Wladimir Klitschko

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Andre Ward

Laila Ali

Ann Wolfe

Marian Trimiar

Jackie Tonawanda

Davey Moore

Freddie Brown

Dr. Margaret Goodman

Jackie McCoy

George Kimball

Jay Larkin

Schedules and ticket information for Hall of Fame weekend will be released later this year.