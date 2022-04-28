(WSYR-TV) — Ithaca native Dustin Brown announced Thursday that he will retire after the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brown has played 18 seasons in the National Hockey League, all with the Los Angeles Kings. During his time in LA, Brown captained the Kings to two Stanley Cup Championships in 2012 and 2014 and is the franchise leader in regular-season games played.

Before leaving for the Ontario Hockey League at age 16, Brown suited up for Ithaca High School for two seasons. He was drafted 13th overall by the Kings in 2003.

A press conference will be held Friday, according to a press release.

Los Angeles will play Edmonton in the first round of playoffs, which begins next week.