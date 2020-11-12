Jamesville-DeWitt athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics

(WSYR-TV) — Many athletes with the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School Athletic Department made the biggest decision of their athletic careers on Thursday, as they officially decided where they would attend college.
List of Jamesville-DeWitt athletes:
- Johnny Keib – Yale University – Lacrosse
- Tanner Burns – Brown University –
- Jamison MacLachian – Stony Brook University – Lacrosse
- Kailey McKenna – Elon University – Lacrosse
- Lily Loewenguth – University of Connecticut – Lacrosse
- Skyler Constantino – University of Indianapolis – Lacrosse
- Momoka LaClair – Drexel University – Basketball
- Matthew Alexander – Bucknell University – Baseball
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Player Profile: Alfred Morris
- Ivy League to cancel winter sports, will not have competition for fall sports in the spring
- Bills CB Tre’Davious White: “We know what our identity is”
- Local forest rangers become heroes as they battle wildfires out west
- Tijuana to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 50 people
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App