Jamesville-DeWitt athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play collegiate athletics

(WSYR-TV) — Many athletes with the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School Athletic Department made the biggest decision of their athletic careers on Thursday, as they officially decided where they would attend college.

List of Jamesville-DeWitt athletes:

  • Johnny Keib – Yale University – Lacrosse
  • Tanner Burns – Brown University –
  • Jamison MacLachian – Stony Brook University – Lacrosse
  • Kailey McKenna – Elon University – Lacrosse
  • Lily Loewenguth – University of Connecticut – Lacrosse
  • Skyler Constantino – University of Indianapolis – Lacrosse
  • Momoka LaClair – Drexel University – Basketball
  • Matthew Alexander – Bucknell University – Baseball

