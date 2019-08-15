Little League World Series
Live Doppler 9 Map Center
CNY View
Oswego Area
Syracuse Area
About the LLWS
The 2019 Little League World Series runs August 15-25 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Eight teams from the United States and eight international teams will compete in the 73rd edition of the tournament. All Little League World Series games will be covered on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, or ABC.
Tweets by LittleLeague
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App