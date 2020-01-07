LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s hometown

LAROSE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The LSU football team is in the national spotlight ahead of the National Championship Game with head coach Ed Orgeron.
Today, we are heading to his hometown of Larose. It’s about a two hour drive southwest of Baton Rouge. The town is in Lafourche Parish.
We will get a feel of Coach Orgeron’s roots in his hometown and how neighbors are feeling the tiger spirit.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App