Local athlete reacts to high-risk high school sports resuming Feb. 1

(WSYR-TV) — Former Athlete of the Week Lexi Roe is ready to lace ’em up. The Fayetteville Manlius star has been keeping her skills sharp on her own — waiting for this day.

I was so excited. I was on my way to a basketball workout when I found out. I am so excited to be playing with my teammates again and get one last season in an FM jersey. Lexi Roe

Before heading to Niagara to play college basketball, Lexi was hoping for that one last go around in the green.

Last year, she ended her season with an injury.

With the news coming from New York State, she can now start her unfinished business in February.

“My phone has been blowing up. Everybody has been posting about it,” said Lexi. “Everybody has been texting me. My coach sent us a text… We all miss each other so much. We all play different sports but basketball, we really come together.”

COVID-19 testing is what will help keep this newly announced season alive. More details are coming out next week about how all this will play out.

Athletes like Lexi are just happy to have a chance to play again.