(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Valley 19U Eagles Girls Hockey team will live out their hockey dreams in the City of Brotherly Love this weekend.

24 teams from across the country will travel to Philadelphia in hopes of winning a national championship. NewsChannel stopped by practice before the team left Philly and the team is thrilled for the opportunity.

“I feel very excited. We’ve worked our entire lives to get to this point. Every season, our goal is to get to nationals. To finally be able to go there is super rewarding and I’m thrilled that we have this opportunity,” said Hayley Packer.

“I’m exhilarated! It’s always something we’ve worked for every year and I’m very proud that our team has gotten the chance to go and do it,” added Neely Donegan.

Syracuse will play its first game Thursday at 3 p.m. vs. Premier Prep Royal out of Minnesota.