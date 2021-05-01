1 Le Moyne hammers Franklin Pierce to advance to NE-10 semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Junior faceoff specialist Sam Kury (Oakdale, Conn./Montville) went 18-for-20 to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 15-5 victory over Franklin Pierce University in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the NE10 semifinals for the 24th straight year (in 24 full seasons in the NE10) and will host third-seeded and seventh-ranked Adelphi University on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

The Dolphins opened the game with the first nine goals, including five in the first quarter. Just over four minutes into the game, fifth-year attackman Matt Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) scored his 100th career goal, becoming just the ninth Dolphin to do so, after taking a pass from redshirt junior midfielder Zach Pierce (Gansevoort, N.Y./Schuylerville/Onondaga C.C.), who followed with his third goal of the season 30 seconds later. Hutchings made it 3-0 with an unassisted tally with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter. Graduate student attackman Jake Nelson (Charlotte, N.C./Vestal (N.Y.)/Binghamton/Mercer/Syracuse) registered his 14th goal of the campaign with 7:49 left for a 4-0 lead. Pierce completed the scoring in the quarter with 4:23 to go.

Junior attackman Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) started the scoring in the second quarter with a quick-stick shot from the left edge of the crease with 11:45 left. He repeated the trick 35 seconds later off a dish from Hutchings. Freshman midfielder Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn) netted his second goal of the season 67 seconds later off a feed from Pierce. Sheehan gave the Dolphins their fourth goal in three minutes with his 15th of the season at the 8:50 mark off a pass from Hutchings in an extra-man situation.

Josh Dorr got the Ravens on the scoreboard at the 4:56 mark after collecting a pass from Mike Alibrandi.

Le Moyne scored the first five goals of the third quarter to take its largest lead of the game. Senior midfielder Evan Kelly (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Aquinas Institute) got the Dolphins into double digits with his 11th tally of the season with 9:57 left in the stanza. Hutchings followed 59 seconds later with his 12th goal of the season. Nelson extended Le Moyne’s lead to 13-1 with goals at the 8:18 mark and 7:24 mark, which gave him a team-best 16 on the season. Graduate student midfielder Hans Zimmer (Ballston Spa, N.Y./Ballston Spa) put the Dolphins up by 13 with his seventh goal of the year with 4:15 left.

Dorr netted Franklin Pierce’s second goal of the game with 1:09 left in the quarter.

The Ravens scored the first two goals of the fourth to get back within 10. The first came off the stick of Caleb Ikkela with 13:32 left. Dorr followed at the 9:26 mark after taking a pass from Owen McCormack.

Sophomore attackman Griffin Ackley (Parkton, Md./Calvert Hall) scored Le Moyne’s final goal of the day with 8:47 left after receiving a pass from junior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee).

Ikkela wrapped up the scoring in the game with 4:03 remaining.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) registered six saves (against three goals) over 46:28 between the pipes to earn his fourth win of the season. James Heitmiller tallied 12 saves (against 15 goals) over 54:25 in the loss. Kury, who won the second-most faceoffs of his career, won the first five faceoffs of the game and 11 of the 12 in the first half.