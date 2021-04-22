1 Le Moyne men cruise past St. Rose in regular season finale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student midfielder Ross Filtch (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus/Siena) tallied four points to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 12-4 win over The College of Saint Rose in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

The Dolphins close out the regular season at 8-0 in conference play and are guaranteed at least a share of the NE10 regular season title for the 18th time in 24 seasons (excluding 2020). With Saint Anselm College at 9-0, the Hawks will claim the top seed in the NE10 Championships with a win over Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday. A loss by the Hawks will the give the Dolphins the top seed.

Le Moyne jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first 9:11. Filtch got the scoring started just 42 seconds into the contest with his 12th goal of the season. Senior midfielder Evan Kelly (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Aquinas Institute) recorded his ninth goal of the campaign with 8:58 left off a pass from fifth-year attackman Matt Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus). Filtch followed with the team’s third goal with 6:23 to go and then fed senior attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook) for his 10th tally of the season 34 seconds later to force a Saint Rose timeout.

Saint Rose scored the first two goals of the second quarter to cut its deficit in half. John Loughlin scored at the 13:51 mark after taking a pass from Greg Walsh. He then scored his sixth goal of the year with 11:19 to go.

The Dolphins netted the final two goals of the quarter to take a 6-2 lead into halftime. Senior midfielder Ben McCreary (Cicero, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse)) scored his 14th goal of the season with 10:17 left in the half. Kelly completed the scoring in the half with 43 seconds left after receiving a pass from junior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee).

The teams traded goals over the opening seven minutes of the third quarter. Andrews gave the Dolphins a 7-2 lead at the 12:20 mark with his 11th goal of the year. Jordyn Marchiano pulled the Golden Knights back within four with his 10th goal of the season with 8:02 left.

Le Moyne answered with three goals over the last five-plus minutes of the quarter. Junior midfielder Colin Sypek (Lake Worth, Fla./American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) tallied a put-back goal with 5:09 left for his ninth tally of the year. He then fed classmate Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) for his 12th goal of the campaign with 2:24 remaining. Graduate student attackman Jake Nelson (Charlotte, N.C./Vestal (N.Y.)/Binghamton/Mercer/Syracuse) finished off the quarter’s scoring with his 13th goal of the season off a dish from Andrews.

The Dolphins extended their run to five straight goals with the first two tallied of the fourth quarter. Filtch netted his third goal of the game at the 9:55 mark for an 11-3 lead. Senior defenseman Nate Arnold (Macedon, N.Y./Palmyra-Macedon/Richmond) scored for the second straight home game by going coast-to-coast with 4:13 remaining.

Loughlin finished off the game’s scoring with less than three seconds left.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) registered eight saves (against three goals) over 52:05 between the pipes to earn his third straight win. Ryan Fleming tallied nine saves in the setback.