1 Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team hammers St. Rose

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook) registered six points in the first half to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 22-1 victory over The College of Saint Rose in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

Saint Rose opened the game’s scoring just 73 seconds into the game as Kyle Meoli scored his second goal of the season.

Le Moyne, which when adding the 25 goals it scored on Saturday at American International has its most goals in a two-game span since scoring 58 in wins over Southern New Hampshire (28-8) and Saint Anselm (30-2) in early April 2003, followed with the game’s last 22 goals. Andrews evened the score at one apiece with 12:45 left off a pass from junior attackman Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee), who followed with his eighth goal of the season with 11:22 to go. Just 69 seconds later, junior midfielder Colin Sypek (Lake Worth, Fla./American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) finished off a feed from classmate John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee). Andrews then scored at 8:50 and 8:02 with the second goal coming off a feed from senior midfielder Ben McCreary (Cicero, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse)), who closed out the quarter’s scoring with his sixth goal of the season with seven seconds left.

Senior midfielder Evan Kelly (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Aquinas Institute) opened the scoring in the second quarter at the 13:44 mark with his fifth goal of the campaign. Sheehan made it 8-1 at the 11:26 mark after taking a pass on the crease in transition from short-stick defensive midfielder Braeden Elmer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.). Just 58 seconds later, Bergan found the back of the net for the fourth time this season. Graduate student midfielder Hans Zimmer (Ballston Spa, N.Y./Ballston Spa) got the Dolphins into double digits at the 5:03 mark with his fourth tally of the campaign. Only 68 seconds later, sophomore attackman Griffin Ackley (Parkton, Md./Calvert Hall), who made his first career start, netted his second goal of the year off a feed from Andrews, who followed with goals at 3:16 and 2:45 with the second marker coming off a dish from Zimmer. Junior midfielder John Howes (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) completed the scoring in the half with 1:54 left after collecting a pass from freshman attackman Preston Taylor (Liverpool, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse)) to make it 14-1.

Ackley finished off a pass from Kelly at the 12:07 mark to start the scoring in the third quarter and then fed McCreary for a behind-the-back goal 52 seconds later. Freshman attackman Dom DelPonte (Upper Saddle, N.J./St. Joseph Regional) registered his first career goal with 7:39 left off a pass from classmate Seth Benedict (Stanley, N.Y./Marcus Whitman) and then posted his first assist with 6:11 remaining by finding Ackley for his third marker of the game. Sheehan tallied his 10th goal of the season with 1:46 left in the quarter after collecting a pass from Kelly in an extra-man situation.

Freshman attackman Ethan Loun (West Linn, Ore./West Linn) fed Taylor at 7:03 and 5:40 of the fourth quarter for his first two collegiate assists. Benedict ended the game’s scoring with 4:11 left after receiving a feed from classmate Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool).

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Riley Smith (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) recorded nine saves (against one goal) in the first half to earn the victory between the pipes. Christian Hunt took the loss for the Golden Knights after yielding 14 goals and making eight saves in the first half.

Le Moyne (5-0, 4-0 NE10), which improved to 10-0 against the Golden Knights, is back in action on Saturday at 10th-ranked Pace University at 4:00 p.m.