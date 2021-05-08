#1 Le Moyne tops #9 Saint Anselm in Northeast-10 Conference Championship

NE-10 CONFERENCE

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WSYR-TV) –

The #1 Le Moyne men’s lacrosse team defeated #9 Saint Anselm on the road Saturday afternoon 9-4 in the Northeast-10 conference championship. It’s the Dolphins 15th Northeast-10 conference title.

Jake Nelson led the way for the ‘Phins netting four goals. CBA standout Ben McCreary added three goals. 

Le Moyne improves to 12-0, winning its fourth conference title in the last five seasons.

The Division II selection show is at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch it at www.ncaa.com.

