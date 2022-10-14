SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

The playoff chase is heating up as we’ve hit week six of the high school football season. The Fever made 12 stops across Section III. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Class AA



West Genesee – 20

Baldwinsville – 14



Utica Proctor – 50

Henninger – 8

CBA – 35

Liverpool – 13

Class A

Whitesboro – 49

Auburn – 26

Fayetteville-Manlius – 35

Carthage – 25

Class B

Syracuse ITC – 40

Chittenango – 28

Indian River – 48

Camden – 28

Class C

Bishop Ludden – 47

Solvay – 21

Skaneateles – 42

Marcellus – 14

Cazenovia – 34

VVS – 20

Class D

Beaver River – 44

Cato-Meridian – 36

Independent

Fulton – 42

Nottingham – 14

8-Man

Bishop Grimes – 24

Weedsport – 22