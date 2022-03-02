SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Academy of Science boys basketball team entered the Section III playoffs with a five-hundred record. Now the Atoms are just one win away from a Section III Class A title.

Tuesday night, SAS defeated Jamesville-DeWitt 53-43 in the semifinals at the SRC Arena.

Steyvon Jones was one of three SAS players in double figures, leading the way with a game-high 20 points.

Syracuse Academy of Science, the #10 seed, will face #1 New Hartford in the Section III Class A Championship on Sunday night.