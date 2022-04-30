OSWEGO, N.Y. (OSWEGO STATE ATHLETICS) –

The #18 ranked Oswego State Baseball team took on the #5 Cortland Red Dragons in an entertaining contest. The first game saw Oswego take an early lead and did not look back. Paul Tammaro secured four hits and scored two runs. Ryan Weiss added a grand slam in the contest as the Lakers won 8-7.

The second contest saw Oswego lead for most of the game until a ninth inning, where the series sweep was fizzled out by a Red Dragon comeback, taking the third and final regular season meeting between the two powerhouse SUNYAC squads, 10-8. This is the first time that the Lakers have defeated the Red Dragons in a three game series at home in Oswego State Baseball history. The Lakers have not taken a series win from the Red Dragons since May of 2018.

THE BASICS

Final Score: #18 Oswego 8, #5 Cortland 7 II Cortland 10, Oswego 8

Location: Laker Baseball field, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, N.Y.

Records: Oswego State (24-8, SUNYAC 13-2), Cortland (27-10, SUNYAC 12-3)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1

Cortland established an early lead after a single brought in a run to give them a 1-0 lead.

Oswego quickly tied things up in the bottom of the first after Lukas Olsson’s single brought in Paul Tammaro for the game-tying run.

With the bases loaded, Ryan Weiss hit a grand slam homerun to give the Lakers an early 5-1 lead.

The Red Dragons put two runs on the board after a two run homer in the second inning to bring them within 2 runs of the Lakers.

Oswego’s Kyle Lauria singled to left field and Tammaro scored his second run as a result.

A wild pitch allowed for Ryan Enos to run in for a score to give them a 7-3 lead.

Another wild pitch allowed for Lauria to cross home plate and make the score 8-3.

In the third inning, Cortland hit a grand slam to bring them within one run of Oswego.

The next six innings remained scoreless as Oswego held on to win 8-7.

Kieran Finnegan won his sixth game of the 2022 campaig in 5.1 innings pitched.

The Oyster Bay, Australia native Ben Wilcox earned the save for the Lakers, including getting the Lakers out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning with two runners on for Cortland.



Game 2

The first four innings was a battle among the pitchers as both Oswego and Cortland were held scoreless with a combined seven strikeouts between the two teams.

Oswego erupted in the fifth inning scoring six runs in the inning alone.

An error got Oswego their first run of the game as Tim Shinto crossed home plate.

With bases loaded Lauria was walked, helping Collin Williams advance for another run.

Olsson hit a grandslam to push the Lakers lead to 6-0. This was his third homerun in the series and this pushed his RBI total to 10 just in this series!

The Red Dragons responded with four runs in the sixth inning to make it 6-4.

Olsson singled to bring in two runners for a score, this brought Olsson’s series RBI total to 12!

Cortland completed their comeback in the ninth inning, scoring 6 runs to go up 10-8 and win the game.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers take on the St. John Fisher Cardinals on Tuesday, May 3rd at the Laker Baseball Field with a first pitch slated for 3PM.