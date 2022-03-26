Syracuse, N.Y. (LE MOYN ATHLETICS) – Graduate student attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook) scored four goals to lead the second-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 21-8 victory over Southern New Hampshire University on Saturday afternoon in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ted Grant Field.

The Dolphins opened the game’s scoring by finding the back of the net on three straight shots in the initial three minutes. After a turnover by the SNHU goalkeeper, graduate student attackman Carter Collins (Prior Lake, Minn./Prior Lake/Lindenwood) tallied his 16th goal of the season after coming around the goalie’s right side of the crease. Just 55 seconds later, Andrews registered his first goal of the day after cutting in front of the net. Sophomore midfielder Seth Benedict (Stanley, N.Y./Marcus Whitman) picked up his second goal of the campaign only 39 seconds later.

After calling timeout and winning the ensuing faceoff, Southern New Hampshire got on the scoreboard as Jack Terrones netted his 12th goal of the season at the 11:03 mark after taking a pass from Chris Valentine.

Le Moyne closed out the quarter with the final three goals. Graduate student midfielder Evan Kelly (Honeoye Falls, N.Y./Aquinas Institute) recorded his fifth goal of the season with 8:54 left and then Collins finished off a pass from redshirt senior midfielder Zach Pierce (Gansevoort, N.Y./Schuylerville/Onondaga C.C.) just 39 seconds later. Pierce put the Dolphins up 6-1 after one quarter of play by scoring his 10th goal of the season with 1:10 to go after picking up a rebound in front of the net.

Pierce then opened the scoring in the second quarter just 32 seconds in with an unassisted marker.

Valentine answered for the Penmen with his seventh goal of the year at the 10:17 mark.

Le Moyne tallied the last four goals of the half to take an 11-2 lead into the intermission. Graduate student midfielder Ben McCreary (Cicero, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy) found the back of the net for the 10th time this season at the 8:39 mark off a dish from Pierce. Andrews followed with his second goal of the day with 4:22 remaining. Freshman attackman Ryan Eisenmann (Boca Raton, Fla./Boca Raton) picked up his third goal of the campaign with 2:43 left and Andrews completed the half’s scoring with 1:14 to go.

The Dolphins outscored the Penmen, 8-0, in the third quarter. McCreary scored at the 11:53 mark and then senior attackman Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) scored from the right edge of the crease 47 seconds later after Andrews thread the needle to him. Senior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) got into the scorebook with 9:41 left with his second goal of the season. Collins then scored off a dish from Benedict with 7:48 to go and fed Andrews for his fourth goal of the day 40 seconds later. Bergan gave the Dolphins a 15-goal lead with 6:01 remaining after collecting a pass from sophomore midfielder Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool). Following a slashing penalty on the Penmen, Eisenmann tallied his first extra-man goal of the season from the left edge of the crease off a dish from Pierce with 4:18 left. Freshman midfielder Nick Louise (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) wrapped up the scoring in the quarter with his first career goal with 39 seconds left.

Bergan netted Le Moyne’s 20th goal of the game 57 seconds into the fourth quarter after taking a pass in an extra-man situation from redshirt sophomore midfielder Collin Neally (Corning, N.Y./Corning-Painted Post/Jacksonville).

Southern New Hampshire scored five straight goal to cut into its deficit. Terrones scored in a man-down situation at the 13:20 mark off a pass from Ryan Auger. Tristan Pietz followed with his fourth goal of the year with 11:49 remaining. Following a Le Moyne penalty, Auger scored in the man-up situation off a dish from Sam Payne with 9:55 left. Valentine registered his second goal of the day at the 6:44 mark off a pass from Cody Fleming. Terrones scored his 14th goal of the year just 23 seconds later off a feed from Auger.

Senior midfielder Alex Yerou (Ballston Spa, N.Y./Ballston Spa) tallied his first career goal at the 5:26 mark to complete Le Moyne’s scoring.

Pietz scored in another extra-man situation with 3:59 left following a pass from Auger to close out the game’s scoring.

Graduate student goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) made five saves (against two goals) over the first three quarters to earn the victory in the crease. Ronan Depaul made 11 saves in the loss for the Penmen.

Le Moyne (6-1, 2-0 NE10) welcomes ninth-ranked Pace University to Ted Grant Field on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.